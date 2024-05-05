Separate feeders for Noida industrial sectors soon

Power distribution company Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has started carrying out inspection surveys in Noida as part of its plan to set up a separate feeder line for the industrial sectors in the city. An alternate line will soon be set up to ensure 24x7 power supply to the industrial areas of Noida, such as Sector 3, 4, 9, 10, 63, among others to ensure better power supply and it will provide the supply in case first line trips. (HT Photo)

According to officials, an alternate line will soon be set up to ensure 24x7 power supply to the industrial areas of Noida, such as Sector 3, 4, 9, 10, 63, among others. It will ensure better power supply and will provide the supply in case first line trips.

Residents and people associated with the industrial sectors of Noida said the areas witness frequent power outages due to local faults.

“The industrial locations in the city often undergo frequent power outages for a couple of hours due to the local faults. At present, the situation is under control but as the temperatures start to rise (in this summer), there will be more frequent power outages in the industrial locations,” said Noida Entrepreneur Association’s (NEA) general secretary VK Seth.

While Greater Noida is completely an industrial hub, many places of Noida too incorporate industrial sectors. These include Sector 1- 57, Sector 63, 64, 65, 67, 68, 69, 85, 88, 155, 158 and so on. Phase 2 area of Noida is home to top multinational companies and IT companies, according to NEA. “The problem of power outages becomes more frequent after mid-May and becomes severe during June and July,” added Seth.