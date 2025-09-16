Seven held after caste clashes in Ghaziabad village; 2 FIRs lodged

Police have deployed personnel and detained 13 individuals after caste clashes in Masauta village under Masuri police station on September 13, officials said. Two FIRs were filed. The police said that the initial medical reports of the woman suggested injuries, but not those inflicted by some sharp-edged weapon. Most of the people were beaten with kicks and punches. (Representational image)

The clashes followed a road rage incident at the village, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the first FIR, registered on September 13, named nine individuals and invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and assaulting or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe.

Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 were also applied.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her son was first beaten up by Monu Rajput after their bikes brushed against each other. “When we went to complain to his parents, Monu Rajput and several others assaulted me and my family members and even tore off my clothes besides inflicting injuries with knives… Later, they beat us again and also those who arrived to help us out. Later, they fled, flaunting knives and weapons…,” she stated in the FIR.

The police said that the initial medical reports of the woman suggested injuries, but not those inflicted by some sharp-edged weapon. Most of the people were beaten with kicks and punches.

“A detailed examination report of the woman is awaited,” DCP said.

Police officials said that the next day, members of a political party backed the aggrieved family, which led to another clash with those named in the first FIR. The situation escalated on September 14, when the two groups again clashed, prompting police intervention.

On September 15, the police lodged a second FIR, taking cognizance of stone-pelting between 15–20 individuals from both groups, which also left a car damaged. The FIR named six individuals and 15–20 others as unidentified. It invoked BNS sections for rioting, criminal force, acts endangering human life, and intentional destruction or damage to property.

“The initial incident happened on September 13 when the bikes of two men from the two castes brushed against each other on a road. After this, they again clashed on September 14 when some members of a political party intervened. After the initial FIR by the aggrieved party, the police took cognizance and registered the second FIR on September 15. As of now, we have picked up 13 individuals from the two groups for questioning and trying to establish their role in the violence,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP (Rural Zone).

The DCP on Monday night said that seven persons were arrested in connection with two cases.

“Five people from the first group (of Rajputs) and two from the other group (Dalits) were arrested. Role of the rest is being ascertained,” DCP said.

The DCP added that the police will act in accordance with the medical examination and other evidence regarding allegations of tearing the woman’s clothes and stabbing her. Forces from Masuri police station and the PAC have been deployed at Masauta till further orders to prevent any escalation.