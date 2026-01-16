Sewage, stagnant wastewater on roads: Residents flag health risks in Noida’s Sadarpur

NOIDA: Sanitation, sewage overflow and waste management issues continue to pose environmental and public health challenges in Noida’s Sadarpur area in Sector 45, with residents flagging concerns over stagnant wastewater, improper garbage handling and damaged civic infrastructure at several places. According to officials, garbage reaching the FCTS centre has been directed to be dumped directly into compactors, and dumping of waste on roads or open ground has been prohibited, with responsibility fixed on the health department in case of violations. (HT Photo)

Residents told HT that sewer overflow on internal roads has become a recurring problem, particularly in densely populated lanes. “Sewage comes onto the road quite often and remains there for hours,” Anuj Bhati, a resident said

Another resident pointed to the risk of disease, saying, “There is stagnant water and foul smell. People worry about falling sick.”

Improper solid waste handling near the Som Bazaar area seems to have further added to residents’ concerns.

Residents said despite the presence of a faecal and garbage collection and transfer station (FCTS), garbage is frequently seen outside the facility and on adjoining roads.

Vimal Rathod, a shopkeeper, said waste accumulation near the market draws flies and stray animals and creates unhygienic conditions.

Damaged manholes left after sewer cleaning work have also raised safety and hygiene concerns. “Concrete slabs were broken at several locations and not restored properly, leaving uneven surfaces that pose a risk to pedestrians and two-wheelers,” said Kushal Saxena, a resident from Sector 44.

Concerns have also been expressed about drinking water, as sewer lines run close to water supply pipelines in parts of the village.

As officials said all households have now been provided water pipeline connections, residents said timely completion of sewer work remains critical to prevent contamination risks.

Locals have also raised concerns about a village school building that now lies below road level following road elevation work. “Water flows towards the school during rains, creating unhygienic conditions for children. Environmental neglect has extended to community spaces as well. The village pond remains polluted and unused while the playground lacks grass cover,” said Sumit Kumar, a local resident.

Officials said that cognisance has been taken of residents’ concerns and multiple departments have been directed to focus on sanitation, waste management and environmental health measures in the area.

“During sewer manhole cleaning, concrete was damaged at several locations and directions have been issued to carry out square-wise re-concretisation to prevent leakage and ensure hygiene and safety. Pending sewer and water supply pipeline works across the village are to be completed expeditiously,” said Vijay Rawal, the deputy general manager (civil).

“Directions have been issued to repair damaged manholes and road stretches and reconstruct the school building above road level. After completion of underground works, cement concrete roads will be taken up, and damaged infrastructure will be restored to ensure safety and hygiene,” he added.

Officials said time-bound instructions have been issued to complete water and sewer-related works by the February-end and civil and electrical works by March-end. The public health department has also been directed to ensure daily street sweeping and complete intensive cleaning of the entire village within three days, with a photo-supported report to be submitted.

“Concerned departments have been instructed to complete pending sewer and water pipeline works, ensure proper disposal of waste at the FCTS centre and intensify daily cleaning across the village. The intermediate pumping station is also being completed to address sewer overflow,” Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M said in a statement.