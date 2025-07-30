Sewer project for a better living in 4 Greater Noida villages

GREATER NOIDA: To improve rural sanitation and environmental health, a major infrastructure project has been launched for resolving the long-standing sewer issues in Greater Noida’s four villages - Saini, Sunpura, Vaidpura, and Sadullapur, officials said on Tuesday. The construction that began last month is intended to be completed by December 2026, said officials of the authority’s project department (Work Circle 2). (HT Photos)

The project aims to connect internal village sewer lines to the main trunk sewer running along the 130-metre road, bringing relief to thousands of residents who grappled with overflowing drains and unhygienic conditions for years.

“By connecting the internal sewer lines of these villages to the main line, the problem of overflow will end. It will not only prevent waterlogging on roads but also ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for villagers,” said additional chief executive officer (ADCEO) Prerna Singh.

“The project, with an estimated cost of ₹5.37 crore, is expected to be completed by December 2026,” the ADCEO added.

Locals said that frequent sewage overflow had become a major concern in their densely populated villages. Besides causing inconvenience, it also contributed to mosquito breeding, waterborne illnesses, and foul smells.

“Earlier, every few days, dirty water would start flowing outside our houses. Children would fall sick, and we couldn’t even keep windows open due to the stench. We waited a long time for such a permanent solution,” said Kamla Devi, a resident of Sadullapur.

Once completed, the project is expected to serve as a model for addressing basic sanitation gaps in peri-urban areas, where rapid expansion often outpaces civic infrastructure, claimed officials.

“Clean drains mean clean homes, clean air, and healthier future. This is not just a civil work project, it’s a public health upgrade,” said Narottam Singh, senior manager overseeing the project.