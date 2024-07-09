‘Smart village’ in Greater Noida inundated after rain, residents demand wider drains, road repairs

The residents of Tilpata, a village of Greater Noida that was declared a ”smart village” by the Greater Noida authority around three months ago, has been lying inundated since the past several days following heavy rain. The Surajpur-Dadri road is completely damaged, pothole riddled and waterlogged, giving a tough time to commuters, residents said. (Ht Photo)

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the authority to address the situation.

Residents of Tilpata said the village, which is one of 10 to 12 villages to be declared smart village, has not seen any development and sanitation problems continue to plague residents. Even the road infrastructure is poor in some pockets, said residents.

The Surajpur-Dadri road is completely damaged, pothole riddled and waterlogged, giving a tough time to commuters, they said.

“Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, nothing has been done to address the problems. We staged protests against the authority but to no avail. The contractor responsible for maintenance never visits the area and this situation has worsened after rain. Nothing has been done on the ground but the village has been declared “‘smart”,” said Sukhvir Arya, a resident.

Residents alleged that the Surajpur-Dadri road witnesses heavy vehicular movement round-the-clock and residents and commuters are left stranded due to congestion as the place is reeling under severe waterlogging.

“We have been demanding that the drains on each side be widened, drain covers be removed and potholes be repaired,” said Arya.

Active citizens’ group member and resident of Greater Noida Harendra Bhati said, “The tall claims by officials have been exposed as the village, which is one of the biggest in Greater Noida, has been reeling under sanitation issues, clogged drains, potholed roads, and waterlogging.”

“The contractor was previously penalised for not completing the works on time and for executing poor quality works. He has failed to deliver services,” he said.

Residents further alleged that the drains have been damaged and roads are severely waterlogged, giving a harrowing time to commuters.

“The passersby, including schoolchildren, are affected. Every time it rains, several areas in Tilpata are left submerged. It is frustrating,” said another resident, Nitesh Kumar.

“The road is in a low-lying area and thus, becomes frequently waterlogged. For now, machines have been installed to pump out accumulated water but work of levelling the road is to be done and it will be taken up soon,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida authority.