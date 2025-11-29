SP alleges voter deletion in minority areas during SIR in Gautam Budh Nagar

With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has alleged large-scale deletion of voters from minority-dominated localities and announced a door-to-door campaign to verify entries on the draft list. The Samajwadi Party has announced a door-to-door campaign to verify entries on the draft list. (HT photo)

SP national spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati said the party has constituted a 25-member team of local leaders to “check every household” in booths identified as Muslim-majority.

Bhati claimed that several residents had approached the party with concerns over missing names. “We have formed a 25-member team that will go door-to-door with the voter list. If someone’s name has been cut without a reason, we will raise the issue. We will also help people fill out the forms,” he said.

The remarks came after a meeting was held with district-level SP workers in Greater’ Noida. It was decided to carry out household-level verification and assist electors who have not submitted Form 6 or other required documents.

Anuj Nehra, electoral registration officer Dadri, strongly refuted any suggestion of targeted voter deletions, calling the claims “completely false and misleading”.

“The SIR process in Noida and Greater Noida is being conducted strictly as per the directions of the Election Commission of India,” Nehra said. “To ensure transparency and public participation, the administration is taking the cooperation of BLAs nominated by all political parties, RWAs and local residents”.

She added that BLOs are being given “rigorous and periodic training” and helpline numbers have been issued for assistance. “It is being ensured that no eligible voter is removed from the electoral roll and no ineligible person is included”, Nehra said.

The revision activity is aimed at correcting inaccuracies and updating records ahead of the January 1, 2026 qualifying date, said the district administration.

Officials said that nearly 45% of the digitisation work has been completed, with the final stage focused on collecting back-filled forms and uploading them to the online system.