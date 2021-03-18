IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Special surveillance to start in residential areas showing a rise in cases
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Special surveillance to start in residential areas showing a rise in cases

Ghaziabad: Fresh Covid-19 cases have started to emerge in several residential clusters of Ghaziabad in March, according to data of the district health department
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:53 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Fresh Covid-19 cases have started to emerge in several residential clusters of Ghaziabad in March, according to data of the district health department. Officials said that they have started with a plan to contain the spread of infection and that five surveillance teams will be deployed in each cluster showing increasing trend of positive cases.

According to the data, Raj Nagar residential segment had nine Covid-19 cases in February, but has seen a spike with 38 cases till March 17. Likewise, Ghookhna near Delhi-Meerut Road stood with one case last month, but it has witnessed 16 new cases till March 17. In Sahibabad (II), there were five cases last month and the tally in the current month has gone up to eight till March 17.

The officials said that the cases have failed to decline in segment of Shastri Nagar which now has 32 cases as against 38 in February. They further said that Vaishali is also under scanner with 10 cases as against 14 last month.

“We have identified the five clusters in which we will deploy five surveillance teams to take up door-to-door surveillance and find out cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness, besides tracking other persons having comorbid conditions. This will help us detect early the suspected cases,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“For immediate testing, we have decided to deploy one mobile van each to these localities. These will be apart from the static testing booths,” Gupta added.

The officials said that the plan to deal with rising cases will also be put forward before the chief minister who will take up video conferencing of Covid preparedness on Thursday night.

According to the official records, trans-Hindon localities like Indirapuram and Vasundhara which were among the high incidence localities have started to show decline. The records indicate that there were 41 cases in Indirapuram last month while the fresh cases stood at 10 till March 17. In Vasundhara too, the cases were 20 last month and only seven in first 17 days of March.

On Thursday, district nodal officer Senthil Pandian C also took a review meeting and directed officials to take up enhanced testing of people coming from other states.

“The nodal officer has asked us to undertake testing outside the railway station. We have one booth which was working during the day. Now, we will have two booths on two exits of the station, and they will operate round-the-clock. Further, we have also decided to rope in two teams to track passengers at ISBT Kaushambi. They will be deployed during peak hours and will take up testing,” Gupta said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

During the first 17 days of March, the district has conducted average of 2,035 tests per day while they conducted about 1,936 average tests per day during the same period in February. The district has a daily target of conducting 3,500 rapid antigen tests and 1,700 RT-PCR tests. The officials said that testing will also be expedited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Woman raped on pretext of job in Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Noida: A 23-year-old woman from Kerala who worked as a nurse was allegedly drugged and then raped by a man on the pretext of providing a job
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Two kids among six injured in fire caused by cylinder gas leak

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Noida: Six members of a family, including two children and a woman, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out on Thursday morning at their home in Sector 28, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers protest against Greater Noida authority

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: Farmers protested against the Greater Noida authority, near its main administration office in sector Knowledge Park 5 from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, after the Uttar Pradesh government refused to provide them with residential plots and increase the land compensation among other benefits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Air quality in Noida worsens

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Noida: The air quality in Noida and adjoining cities worsened on Thursday amid a spike in the pollution levels due to the dusty winds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five arrested for illegal construction in Greater Noida, premises sealed

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Greater Noida: The Bisrakh police in Greater Noida arrested five persons on Wednesday for allegedly developing an illegal structure in Shahberi, and also sealed the premises
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yeida ropes in central govt agency for 300-cr pod taxi project

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:06 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said on Thursday that it has roped in the central government agency, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL), to work on a 300 crore pod taxi project that will connect the Film City with the airport
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Special surveillance to start in residential areas showing a rise in cases

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Fresh Covid-19 cases have started to emerge in several residential clusters of Ghaziabad in March, according to data of the district health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid crisis: Sample positivity rate starts to rise in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The reducing trend of fresh Covid cases in the district has reversed in March as the sample positivity rate stands at 0
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19: Prohibitory orders in Noida to prevent large gatherings

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Noida: The police commissionerate in Gautam Budh Nagar has imposed Section 144 in the district till April 30 in the view of multiple upcoming festivals during the coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Sector 30 district hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
An elderly woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Sector 30 district hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
noida news

8 fresh cases push Noida's Covid-19 tally to 25,701

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The active cases in the district came down to 67 from 76 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. Another 17 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,543, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Domestic help held for burglary at sculptor’s house

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Noida Police arrested two men from Gurugram in connection with a burglary at renowned sculptor Ram Sutar’s house in sector 19 on March 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Skeleton found in Noida house

By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
A human skeleton were found inside a house in D Block of Noida’s sector 26 on Tuesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Sunder Bhati gang members held for extortion attempt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: A father-son duo associated with the Sunder Bhati gang was arrested on Wednesday for threatening and attempting to extort money from a scrap dealer, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

2 cattle smugglers held in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: The Greater Noida police arrested two cattle smugglers on Tuesday night after an encounter in the Knowledge Park area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP