Speed limit back to 100 kmph on Yamuna, Noida-Greater Noida expressways

The speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been increased to 100km/hr for light vehicles from February 16. The speed limit was reduced to 75km/hr on December 15 last year following road accidents due to fog. The speed limit on both these expressways remains 100km/hr for light vehicles and 80km/hr for heavy vehicles throughout the year. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The speed limit on both these expressways remains 100km/hr for light vehicles and 80km/hr for heavy vehicles throughout the year. But the limit is reduced every year as a precaution during the two winter months to 75km/hr for light vehicles and 60km/hr for heavy vehicles.

“The limit has been increased but people need to use their judgment while driving. Despite the norms, Yamuna Expressway has one of the highest number of speeding challans even when the limit is 100km/hr. This is not just a violation but also a safety concern for the vehicle’s occupants and others,” said Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

In the last winter, dense fog was first recorded in Delhi and the National Capital Region on December 2 when visibility dropped to 50 metres or less in many areas. Despite the reduced speed limit, at least five incidents of crashes and pileups were reported along the Yamuna expressway in the last two months.

The traffic police challaned 2,671 people for violating the speed limit between December 15 and February 15. According to data shared by officials, speeding cases were relatively fewer on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway because of the higher traffic volume on the route.

Speed limit offenders were fined ₹2,000, police officers said, adding that the driving licence of those with more than three challans were suspended.

Speeding is one of the top five traffic offences in Gautam Budh Nagar. In the entire district more than 37,000 traffic challans were issued for speeding in 2022, which nearly doubled in 2023.