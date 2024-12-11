Speed limit reduced on Yamuna Expressway in view of winter fog 

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has reduced the maximum speed limit for vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway from 100km/hour to 75km/hour during the winter months in view foggy conditions that may increase the risk of accidents. The decision to reduce the speed limit is part of a detailed plan to prevent accidents caused by poor visibility and speeding on Yamuna Expressway. (HT Archive)

This reduced speed limit will come into effect from December 15, 2024, to February 15, 2025. The decision to reduce the speed limit is part of a detailed plan to prevent accidents caused by poor visibility and speeding on Yamuna Expressway, said officials.

“We have written a letter directing the expressway operator to reduce the maximum speed limit for vehicles on Yamuna Expressway with an aim to ensure safety of motorists and to prevent accidents in poor visibility conditions. On Tuesday, we have instructed the operator to enforce this decision effectively from December 15, 2024 to February 15, 2025,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

“If commuters will exercise discipline and obey traffic rules, then they can commute safely on Yamuna Expressway. We have reduced the speed limit from 100km/hour to 75km/hour for light vehicles and from 80km/hour to 60km/hour for heavy vehicles in view of foggy weather

One of the key steps that the concessionaire (operator) has been directed to take is to install the new speed limit signboards along the expressway and also raise public awareness so that commuters stay informed about the changes, said officials.

Yeida has also asked the operator to distribute pamphlets containing safe driving guidelines for foggy conditions. These pamphlets will be handed out at all entry/exit points, toll plazas, and roadside facilities along the expressway.

“The authority has mandated public address system announcements at toll plazas and broadcasts on FM radio stations throughout the winter to educate commuters. Large display boards at key locations on the expressway will also provide safety instructions. Improving visibility on the expressway is another critical focus area for Yeida,” said Singh.

Yeida has observed that many existing reflective tapes have deteriorated and no longer provide adequate visibility during low-light and foggy conditions. The operator has been instructed to replace these reflective tapes immediately and install fog lights at all entry/exit points to enhance visibility.

“We have also directed the operator to ensure smooth toll operations during weekends and holidays, when traffic volume increases, to prevent congestion and delays,” said Singh.

These measures reflect a proactive approach to mitigating risks posed by adverse weather conditions and ensuring the safety of commuters on the Yamuna Expressway, said the authority.