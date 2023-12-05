close_game
Squatters cleared from 25,000sqm of Greater Noida authority land

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
Dec 06, 2023 05:50 AM IST

Around 25,000 square metre land belonging to the authority was encroached upon and was being occupied for developing an illegal residential colony

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday demolished illegal construction that had come up on its land in Chhapraula area and freed up around 25,000 square metres of land with the help of police.

Additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said, “Around 25,000 square metre land belonging to the authority was encroached upon and was being occupied for developing an illegal residential colony. The estimated cost of freed up land is 50 crore.”

Diwedi said, “Although the area is notified under the Greater Noida authority, the land use of the area is yet to be finalised. Any development on the land is, therefore, unauthorised. One or more than one person can be involved in the illegal activity and the process of identifying the culprits is underway.”

“Construction that had come up was razed and people found at the site during the eviction drive were told to inform the people involved to produce ownership papers of the land before the authority within two days failing which, further course of action will be taken,”said station house officer Amresh Singh, Badalpur police station, under whose jurisdiction, the area falls.

