Stand-up comedian held at gun point in Noida, slams police's ‘could be mobile’ claim

A stand-up comedian on Monday claimed his car had been stopped by a ‘gun-wielding man’ in the middle of the road at night in Noida. Reacting to a report claiming he told the police the gun could have been a mobile phone, the comic, Sundeep Sharma, accused the law enforcement agency of attempting to “brush the matter under the carpet”. Stand-up comedian Sundeep Sharma

"No, I never said that it could be a mobile phone, I disagree with it. The Police is trying to brush the matter under the carpet, they asked me if I saw what kind of gun it was, I said how could I possibly see the brand of the make. Public safety needs to be taken seriously,” Sharma wrote on X.

Sharma's old post on X about the incident said: “The man approached the car, I aggressively shouted while holding my mobile phone, which I thought was also a potential self defence weapon in the situation, he looked at us went to the side of the road and signalled us to go, all this while smiling. We left from there alive, this.”

The police said in a statement that they spoke with Sundeep Sharma about the incident.

What were the claims exactly?

During the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the comedian was en route to Gurugram after performing at Sector-104 in Noida, according to the police. As he crossed the Hajipur underpass and made a U-turn at the roundabout, he noticed an individual resembling a businessperson in a suit and boots.

Another vehicle trailing behind Sharma's car halted alongside theirs. Even after they disembarked, that vehicle remained stationary.

"So we were at gunpoint in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand," Sharma posted on X.

“During the police investigation, Sandeep Sharma said about the 'gun' that he could not see it properly in hurry and the man might have a mobile in his hand,” police said.

"The in-charge of Sector 39 police station has been directed and efforts are being made by the police station to contact the plaintiff. Upon contact, necessary legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint," he added.

