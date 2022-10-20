Sterilisation of stray dogs lags behind growing population in Ghaziabad

With Ghaziabad recording an average of about 150 dog attack cases a day, officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said the sterilisation of community dogs is not keeping pace with their growing population. According to a 2020 survey, there around 48,000 such dogs in the city, a number that is bound have increased in the last two years.

Monday’s incident in Noida’s Sector 100, where a seven-month-old infant died after being mauled by a community dog inside the compound of an apartment complex, has brought back the spotlight on dog bite cases, which residents allege have increased in the recent past.

The main strategy to deal with the problem at present hinges on what is known as the animal birth control (ABC) programme through which civic agencies are meant to trap, sterilise and release dogs. But this process has been lacking, with this exercise not being carried out as frequently as needed in order to slow down the dog population. According to corporation officials, the reason is that the city only has one small ABC centre that can sterilise only 15-20 community dogs per day.

“A survey conducted by an NGO in 2020 estimated the population of community dogs to be about 48,000. Of these, we have sterilised about 18,000. One animal birth control centre is presently in operation but can sterilise 15-20 community dogs per day. To augment the sterilisation process, we have prepared a proposal for a bigger ABC centre which can sterilise about 100 dogs per day. It has been sent to the state administration for approval and provision of funds,” said Dr Anuj Singh, the corporation’s veterinary and social welfare officer.

Officials said the civic agency brings community dogs to the ABC centre for sterilisation and then releases them back into their areas in accordance with guidelines and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Speaking of the number of dog attack cases in the city, Dr Manoj Chaturvedi, chief medical superintendent of MMG district government hospital, said, “We receive an average of 150 dog attack cases per day. Each of the patient is given anti-rabies vaccine free-of-cost.”

To be sure, MMG district government hospital is the nodal hospital that deals with such cases in Ghaziabad.

“Of late, such cases include a number of attacks by pet dogs as well. In such cases, we have levied penalty of ₹5,000 against pet owners and police have also lodged FIRs against them,” Dr Anuj Singh said, adding this led the corporation board, on October 15, to ban the registration of three breeds-- Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino and Pit Bull--calling them “aggressive” because they were involved in recent cases of attacks on residents.

Residents who already own these three breeds as pets must sterilise and register them in the next two months, after which the agency will not register these breeds.

Ghaziabad corporation officials estimate the presence of about 20,000 pet dogs in the city.

The civic body also issued a host of other guidelines on October 15 for pet-owners on the city, according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1. It has also urged residents’ welfare associations and animal lovers to designate a spot to feed community dogs in their respective localities.

“Incidents of attack by both community and pet dogs are common in Ghaziabad. The population of community dogs is growing in city as sterilisation has not been able to keep pace with their growing population. Further, there is no check or verification if community dogs have been actually sterilised or not,” said Rajendra Tyagi, municipal councillor from Raj Nagar.

Meanwhile, animal activists in Ghaziabad have suggested that ABC centres be opened in all five zones in the city

“Sterilisation helps reduce aggressiveness in community dogs, though they are friendly. Pet dogs should be properly trained by their owners. This will considerably help bring down the number of attacks,” said Ruchin Mehra, a city-based animal activist.

On December 9, 2014, seven-year-old Shoaib, an LKG student, was mauled to death by a pack of community dogs in Sikrod village.

More recently, a minor boy was attacked inside the lift of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension in the presence of the pet owner on September 5. The Nandgram police registered an FIR under IPC Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) while the corporation penalised the owner for ₹5,000.

On September 3, a 10-year-old boy was attacked by a pet dog at a park in Sanjay Nagar and ended up with about 150 stitches to the face. The Kavi Nagar police registered an FIR against the owner and the corporation levied a penalty of ₹5,000 against him.

