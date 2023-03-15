Sub-inspector accuses GB Nagar Phase 2 SHO of sexual harassment

A sub-inspector deputed at the Phase-2 police station in Gautam Budh Nagar has alleged that the station house officer sexually harassed her on March 7. After the matter was reported to higher-ups, the department has ordered a probe into the matter and both the SHO and the SI have been deputed to police lines until the inquiry is complete. The SHO has claimed that the accusations are false. (Representational Image)

On Monday evening, the SI submitted a complaint to Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Women Safety. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the SHO harassed her physically as well as by sending objectionable messages to her on WhatsApp.

The woman said on March 7, she was posted on duty at a high-rise society in Sector 93B for Holika Dahan festivities but the SHO changed her duty and deployed her in a mobile vehicle.

“The SHO decided to drive the mobile vehicle himself and made me sit in the front passenger seat. He continued to touch me inappropriately while driving. Later on the day of Holi, I was at Sector 110 police outpost when the SHO came with gulal to play Holi. While playing, he touched me inappropriately,” she said in her complaint.

When she told the SHO to stay within his limits, the officer left but he started texting her on WhatsApp asking to ”be friends”, the woman sub-inspector said.

“After I blocked him from my personal number, he started messaging me on the official number and I continued to tell him not to message me. I request the police department to take appropriate action against the officer,” she said in her complaint.

DCP Katyayan said assistant commissioner of police (Women Safety) will investigate the complaint.

“Apart from that, the commissioner of police has also constituted a three-member committee as per Vishaka Guidelines, wherein one member of the committee is a woman from outside the police department. Fair and speedy investigation will be carried out,” said Katyayan.

The sub-inspector and the station house officer of Phase-2 police station have been sent to police lines until the inquiry is completed, said senior officers.

“The SHO has claimed that the accusations are false. According to him, on March 11, the SHO wrote her up for dereliction of duty in not maintaining the general diary of the police station and being absent from duty. Both the officers have been deputed to police lines until the inquiry is complete. A new officer has been deputed to head the Phase-1 police station,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).