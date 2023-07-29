Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: District admin conducts surprise checks at schools, ask them to focus on attendence

Noida: District admin conducts surprise checks at schools, ask them to focus on attendence

ByMaria Khan
Jul 29, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Officials said that inspections aimed to assess the quality of mid-day meals, sanitation standards, and other aspects

On the directions of district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, chief development officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Janardan Singh along with his team of district administration officials conducted a surprise visit at four government primary schools on Friday, officials said, adding that inspections aimed to assess the quality of mid-day meals, sanitation standards, and other aspects.

District administration officials said that similar surprise checks would be conducted in the future to ensure the proper functioning of schools (HT Photo)
The schools inspected were located in Begampur, Sutyana, Mubarakpur, and Kulesara. During the visits, school authorities received necessary guidelines and were instructed to pay close attention to student attendance, officials aware of the matter said.

Janardan Singh, the CDO of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “As per the directions of district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, we made surprise visits to four primary schools in the district to assess their conditions. We examined the quality of mid-day meals served to the students, which was found to be satisfactory. Additionally, we reviewed sanitation standards and other factors.”

He added, “The principals and teachers were directed to prioritize student attendance and ensure there is no decline in attendance percentage.”

Meanwhile, district administration officials said that similar surprise checks would be conducted in the future to ensure the proper functioning of schools and the provision of adequate facilities for students.

