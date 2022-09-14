Suspect accused of killing neighbour with ‘kukri’ in Gzb surrenders
A 45-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his neighbour with a ‘kukri’ -- a curved machete traditionally associated with Gurkhas of Nepal -- has surrendered before a Ghaziabad court on Tuesday, the Ghaziabad police said on Wednesday.
The murder took place last week (on the night of September 7) at Anukampa Apartments in Indirapuram following an altercation between two neighbours, police said, adding that the deceased man’s wife was also attacked and injured by the suspect.
The victim was identified as Parminder Kumar Chaudhary, 40, while his wife was identified as Neetu Singh, 36.
The surrendered suspect was identified as KK Pandey, who fled his house after the incident.The police have registered an FIR of murder and attempt to murder against him at the Indirapuram police station.
According to police, the altercation between the suspect and the deceased started after Pandey complained that a wire of his motorcycle was deliberately cut by someone. Chaudhary’s made some disparaging comments, which did not go down well with Pandey, and, in a fit of rage, he allegedly killed his neighbour, police said
“Three teams of the police were chasing Pandey to different locations in Gurugram, Delhi, Prayagraj and others. this put a lot of pressure on him and he opted to surrender before a Ghaziabad court on Tuesday,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).
Police said Pandey is into real estate business and lived near the victim’s house.
“Since he has now been sent to judicial custody, we will take him on remand for further questioning. The murder weapon, a kukri, is yet to be recovered,” the SP said.
Ghaziabad civic body proposes threefold hike in trade licence fee
Current the annual fee for hotels, lodges and guest houses, etcetera, is ₹1,000 and it is proposed to be hiked to ₹3,000. Likewise, nursing homes (up to 20 beds) have been proposed to have a fee of ₹5,000 against existing ₹2,000. The licence fee for bars/beer bars etc. is also proposed to be hiked to ₹12,000 against the existing rate of ₹6,000.
Begusarai shooting: 7 cops suspended; ₹50,000 reward for ‘leads’ on suspects
Seven policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday, a day after gunmen riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree across Begusarai, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, even as the police launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects yet to be identified and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for “credible leads”, officials said.
Mind your work, JD(U) tells Bihar agri minister after his ‘corruption’ outburst
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday rebuked state's agriculture minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sudhakar Singh, who has kicked off a storm with Singh's recent statement that there was “rampant corruption” in his own department and that he could rightfully be called “choron ka sardar (leader of the thieves)”, leaving several red faces in the government. Kumar heads an alliance government of JD(U), RJD and Congress, besides other smaller parties.
Nitish-PK meeting sparks reunion buzz
A meeting between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and election strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna late Tuesday night has the political circles abuzz with speculation of a possible reunion between the two. “Unhi se malum kijyiye. Koi khas baat nahi hui (Ask him about the meeting. The talks were general in nature),” Kumar said, when asked on Wednesday about his meeting with Kishor. Kishor had responded in kind.
Revenue staff to be trained on AI, deep analytics: Finance minister
PANVEL Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that training will soon be given to revenue staff all over the country, particularly the junior staff in artificial intelligence, deep analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) to plug the leakages in GST collection and also nab the colluding rare' black sheep in the system. Appreciating the department's performance, Sitharaman said that even prime minister Narendra Modi had noticed it.
