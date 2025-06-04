SUV mows down man in brawl in Noida; 4 booked

Four men were booked for attempt to commit culpable homicide after a video surfaced showing a black Mahindra Thar SUV mowing down a 25-year-old man during a violent street brawl in Noida’s Sector 53. The dramatic footage, which went viral on Tuesday, captured the SUV accelerating towards the injured man, striking him from behind and flinging him into a roadside nullah. Despite the violent impact, Saurabh survived the hit. After the assault, the brothers approached Sector 24 police station to file a complaint. (HT Photos (Video grab))

The victim, Saurabh Yadav, was seen in the 28-second clip limping away from the scene, bloodied and carrying a brick in one hand, when the vehicle hit him. The video was recorded by his brother, Sumit Yadav, and later verified by the police.

According to investigators, the attack was the culmination of a dispute between two groups of young men—sparked by a message sent by one man to the female friend of another. “We found that one man, Akash Awana, messaged the female friend of Ayush, which led to a heated argument between them over the phone,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation. Ayush, who goes by one name, then challenged Akash to meet and “settle” the issue in person.

The groups decided to meet around 4pm on Monday near Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 53. Ayush was accompanied by brothers Saurabh and Sumit Yadav, both residents of Noida’s Sector 49. What the trio did not anticipate, police said, was that Akash would arrive with a much larger group—around 15 to 20 men in five to six vehicles.

“As soon as we reached, they surrounded us and started hitting us with rods and blades,” Sumit said. “We tried to run, but they chased us. I was filming the scene when the Thar hit my brother from behind.”

Despite the violent impact, Saurabh survived the hit. After the assault, the brothers approached Sector 24 police station to file a complaint. “After the vehicle hit my brother, they pulled him out of the drain and beat us both again before fleeing,” Sumit alleged. “They tried to kill us. Saurabh is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. He has blade cuts on his chest, a broken finger, and a fractured ear. I got eight stitches on my head.”

Police said Ayush fled the scene during the clash, leaving the Yadav brothers behind. “As the verbal argument escalated, Ayush—who had called Saurabh and Sumit for help—ran away,” said a police officer involved in the case. “Saurabh tried to hold back five to six men and was targeted as he attempted to escape.”

Police have registered a case under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 351 (Criminal Intimidation), 352 (Intentional Insult) and 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against four accused: Akash Awana and Aman Awana from Harola, and Gaurav Chouhan and Kunal Chouhan from Chhaprauli in Noida. On Tuesday, police added 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

The complaint was lodged late Monday night, and the video began circulating online the next morning. Deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad said that three police teams have been formed to track down and arrest the suspects.

Sector 24 station house officer Shyam Babu Shukla claimed the fight was initiated by the victims. “As Saurabh, Sumit, and Ayush reached the spot, Saurabh slapped one of the suspects, which sparked the violence,” he said.

Still, the ferocity of the assault, caught on video, has drawn widespread condemnation. “The suspects appear clearly came prepared for violence,” said another officer investigating the case. Police are now examining call records, social media messages, and CCTV footage from the area to establish the full sequence of events and determine the extent of premeditation. Officials said the role of Ayush is also under scrutiny.