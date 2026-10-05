Pune - In a major move to tackle the severe traffic congestion in the Chakan industrial belt, the Pune district administration deployed 50 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) at major junctions and congestion-prone locations starting Saturday. 50 MSF personnel deployed in Chakan industrial belt to tackle traffic chaos

The personnel will assist traffic police in ensuring smoother vehicle movement across the busy corridor, which sees over two lakh vehicles daily—including heavy vehicles operated by industrial units and employee buses—causing long queues during peak hours.

“Currently, 20 MSF personnel have been deployed in the Chakan division and 30 in the Mahalunge division. They are working with traffic police at key locations on major roads and where congestion is frequent. At present, they are working in a single shift, after which they will be assigned different timings,” said Deepak Gosavi, inspector, Chakan traffic division.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will bear the cost of their deployment.

Residents and daily commuters, however, said that the deployment needs to be backed by strict enforcement and better traffic planning. “The traffic congestion in Chakan has become a daily problem, particularly during office and shift-change hours. Vehicles are often parked on the roadside and heavy vehicles add to the congestion. If the MSF personnel remain present at important junctions and ensure that lanes are not blocked, it will provide some immediate relief,” said Shantaram Jadhav, a Chakan resident.

Nilesh Waghmare, inspector, Mahalunge traffic division, said that the MSF deployment is already provig to be beneficial. “They are helping us regulate traffic and ensure smoother movement,” he said.