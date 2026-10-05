24,992 buses broke down on roads from April to July this year

Pune: As Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) continues to operate a large number of ageing and poorly maintained buses, 24,992 buses broke down on the roads between April and July 2026. This caused widespread inconvenience to passengers across the state. Thane, India - November 11, 2021: Thane RTO allows private bus services from Vandana Cinema ST Bus Depot as commuters face problems due to the ongoing MSRTC strike, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The MSRTC recorded 64,335 bus breakdowns in 2022-23, as many as 67,019 in 2023-24, at least 66,552 in 2024-25 and 64,872 in 2025-26.

The MSRTC has around 5,000 buses that have completed 12 to 13 years of service, making them due for retirement and scrapping under the corporation’s fleet replacement policy. However, because the corporation does not have sufficient replacement buses, several ageing vehicles continue to be deployed on passenger routes. The continued operation of these buses has increased the risk of mechanical failures and breakdowns during journeys.

The problem has persisted despite plans over the past two years to induct 5,000 new buses into the ST fleet. The procurement process has now progressed, with Tata Motors emerging as the lowest bidder for the purchase of 5,000 new ‘Lalpari’ buses. The tender process was completed in September, and the new buses are expected to strengthen the fleet and reduce dependence on ageing vehicles.

Pratap Sarnaik, transport minister and MSRTC chairman, had earlier said, “The induction of 5,000 new Lalpari buses will significantly boost the ST fleet, particularly in rural Maharashtra. It will reduce the pressure on old buses, increase the availability of services and help address the problem of buses breaking down during journeys.”