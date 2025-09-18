Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar: GIMS Gr Noida begins fortnight-long women’s health care drive

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, on Wednesday launched a fortnight-long health campaign aimed at placing women’s health at the centre of family and community well-being, officials said. The district-level activities are part of the Union Health Ministry’s nationwide “Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan”, inaugurated on September 17 at the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (HT Photos)

The initiative, titled ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar’ (Healthy Women, Empowered Families), will continue till October 2 and combine medical outreach with awareness drives across the district. As part of the initiative, GIMS will host a series of mega health camps covering ENT, eye, dental and specialist consultations.

“When we talk about empowering families, we must begin by recognising the central role of women’s health. A mother who is healthy can take better care of her children, a daughter who receives preventive care can grow into a stronger adult, and a woman who is aware of her health rights contributes directly to the well-being of society”, said Jewar MLA, Dhirendra Singh.

“The campaign is not only about providing check-ups in a hospital - it is about building a culture where women’s health is seen as a priority. A healthy woman means a stronger family, a stronger community, and ultimately, a stronger India,” Singh said.

As part of the campaign, pregnant women will receive antenatal check-ups and vaccination services, while screenings will be conducted for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Special focus has been placed on cancers affecting women - breast, cervical, and oral - through dedicated diagnostic camps, officials said.

Beyond hospital walls, the programme extends into the community with blood donation drives, tuberculosis and anaemia screening, and nutrition awareness sessions for expecting and lactating mothers. Facilities for generating Ayushman Bharat cards, Abha IDs and Vaya Vandana cards will also be available on site, ensuring beneficiaries gain access to health entitlements, said officials.

GIMS Greater Noida director, Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta said, “The idea is not just to run health camps, but create a habit of regular screening for lifestyle diseases and cancers. If women are healthy, families are automatically stronger”.

The campaign is coordinated by assistant professor of community medicine at GIMS, Dr Shruti Singh, who serves as the nodal officer. With a mix of preventive, promotive and diagnostic activities, the fortnight is expected to bring hundreds of women into the healthcare net, said officials.

In Noida, the Child PGI in Sector 30 is observing the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar” campaign through conferences and awareness drives on maternal health. Unlike GIMS, which serves as a multispecialty referral hospital in the district, Child PGI is a paediatric and academic institute that has extended its mandate to maternal health. Officials said the institute is focusing on issues such as breast and cervical cancer, anaemia and nutrition, reinforcing the idea that women’s well-being is the cornerstone of healthy families.

Running till October 2, the national campaign seeks to place women’s health, nutrition and empowerment at the heart of family well-being, with scientific institutions like NIB contributing through safe diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.