Swing breaks off at Ramlila fair in Ghaziabad, two minors among four hurt

Four persons, including two minor children, were injured when a swing snapped at the Ghanta Ghar Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad on Friday night. District administration officials said that they have initiated a probe into the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 11pm, when the Ramlila event was in full swing and the amusement ride, generally referred as ‘break dance’ swing, snapped all of a sudden.

“The swing rotates horizontally and has cup-shaped cabins to seat people. One of the cabins suddenly got detached and fell off. Several people of a family sustained minor injuries but they did not lodge any police complaint,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Ghanta Ghar Kotwali.

Avnish Kumar, whose wife and sister-in-law, along with two minor children sustained injuries, said that the entire family was in a state of shock after the incident.

“My sister-in-law sustained injuries and received four to five stitches on her head, while my wife and children escaped with minor injuries. We have not submitted any police complaint so far, but I am planning to register one now as such incidents should never take place. Incidentally, my wife had alerted the swing operator and told him that the cabin seemed loosely fastened, but he did not pay any heed. The swing was operating at a high speed,” Avnish said.

The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone and has now gone viral on social media.

“A policeman with the help of other onlookers took my family to the local medical camp at the Ramlila ground and then we were taken to the MMG district hospital where first aid was given,” Avnish added.

Office bearers of the Sullamal Dharmik Ramlila Samiti, which holds the oldest Ramlila in Ghaziabad city, declined to comment on the issue.

“The swing cabin had four people and two of them were children. One of the two women sustained some injuries. It has come to light that screws of the swing cabin which were attached to a central hub, loosened and led to the crash. We have got the swing repaired and will operate it only when we are fully satisfied,” said Naseem Khan, the swing operator, who hails from Meerut.

City magistrate Gambhir Singh said that he has directed an inquiry and it will be conducted by a revenue officer.

“An officer has been directed to inquire into the incident and submit a report. Till then, the swing will not be allowed to operate,” Singh added.

Administration officials said that permissions and clearances are given by them after proper checks are conducted by officers of different departments.

“Our teams regularly check the functioning of swings at different Ramlilas,” said Bipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).