Taps stolen, Noida district hospital floor gets flooded

Water overflowed from a washroom and flooded the corridors and rooms on the eighth floor of the Noida district hospital in Sector 39 on Monday. Following an inspection, it was revealed that the bathroom fittings, including taps, were stolen, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Similar incidents have reportedly happened in the hospital in the past and water pipes from toilets, and latches of doors and windows have also been stolen. (HT Photo)

The hospital authorities informed that over 50 CCTV cameras were being scanned to identify the culprits.

The incident came to light on Monday when water from the washroom flooded other parts of the hospital, raising an alarm, said an official. “As many as seven water taps were stolen after the basins of two washrooms were broken, resulting in the overflow of water. Security has been increased to keep a tab on the people visiting the hospital, while guards have been instructed to keep vigil on the washrooms and other facilities,” added the official.

Over 40 security personnel work in two shifts to guard the district hospital.

Similar incidents have reportedly happened in the hospital in the past and water pipes from toilets, and latches of doors and windows have also been stolen.

Chief medical officer, district hospital, Dr Sunil Sharma said, “The process of scanning CCTVs installed on the premises has been initiated to identify the culprits.”

ACP 1, Rajneesh Verma said, “A complaint has been registered and the process of filing an FIR in connection with the incident is underway. Necessary action will be taken.”

