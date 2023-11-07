close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Taps stolen, Noida district hospital floor gets flooded

Taps stolen, Noida district hospital floor gets flooded

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Nov 08, 2023 05:42 AM IST

The hospital authorities informed that footage from over 50 CCTV cameras were being scanned to identify the culprits

Water overflowed from a washroom and flooded the corridors and rooms on the eighth floor of the Noida district hospital in Sector 39 on Monday. Following an inspection, it was revealed that the bathroom fittings, including taps, were stolen, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Similar incidents have reportedly happened in the hospital in the past and water pipes from toilets, and latches of doors and windows have also been stolen. (HT Photo)
Similar incidents have reportedly happened in the hospital in the past and water pipes from toilets, and latches of doors and windows have also been stolen. (HT Photo)

The hospital authorities informed that over 50 CCTV cameras were being scanned to identify the culprits.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The incident came to light on Monday when water from the washroom flooded other parts of the hospital, raising an alarm, said an official. “As many as seven water taps were stolen after the basins of two washrooms were broken, resulting in the overflow of water. Security has been increased to keep a tab on the people visiting the hospital, while guards have been instructed to keep vigil on the washrooms and other facilities,” added the official.

Over 40 security personnel work in two shifts to guard the district hospital.

Similar incidents have reportedly happened in the hospital in the past and water pipes from toilets, and latches of doors and windows have also been stolen.

Chief medical officer, district hospital, Dr Sunil Sharma said, “The process of scanning CCTVs installed on the premises has been initiated to identify the culprits.”

ACP 1, Rajneesh Verma said, “A complaint has been registered and the process of filing an FIR in connection with the incident is underway. Necessary action will be taken.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out