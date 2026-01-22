Techie death: 2nd FIR filed against five builders
Noida Police filed a second first information report (FIR) on Wednesday against five builders, including arrested MZ Wiztown promoter Abhay Kumar, in the case of a software engineer who drowned in a water-filled pit in Sector 150.
The charges in the new FIR relate to environmental protection and water pollution prevention.
The FIR, accessed by HT, quotes investigating officer sub-inspector Regal Kumar describing an unbarricaded, deep pit filled with water for years near a public road with no warning signs.
“I found that near the public road, a very long and wide pit has been dug, which appears to have been excavated using large heavy machines. This pit has been filled with water for several years, and its depth is also very huge,” the FIR stated.
It added leaving the site in such a condition so close to a public road “not only presents threat to human life but also increases the likelihood of serious accidents”. It adds: “Moreover, the open water-filled pit near a public road may also become a cause of a public disaster.”
The case filed pertains of Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, as well as 290, 270, and 125 of the BNS. This adds to the initial culpable homicide case, intensifying legal pressure on the firms accused of gross negligence in maintaining the vacant Sector 150 plot where the victim died Saturday.
