Teen found dead in neighbour's house in Noida, family alleges murder

A teenage boy was found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan, at a neighbour's house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said on Monday. The teen's family reportedly alleged that he was murdered by some local youths with whom he had a dispute two days earlier.

In-charge of Sector-113 police station, Krishna Gopal Sharma, said that the 14-year-old boy, identified as Raghav, was found hanging inside the house in Vishnu Nagar Colony in Sorkha Pushta, sector 115 on Sunday, according to PTI news agency.

However, post-mortem report has not confirmed any signs of murder, Sharma said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The officer said that Raghav's family has alleged that he was murdered after he had an altercation with some youths two days prior to the incident.

Another case

In an unrelated case, a 32-year-old man was found dead in his rented flat in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, police said on Saturday. His body was discovered in a decomposed state after he had not been seen or heard from for several days, as reported by PTI news agency report.

The man, originally from Kolkata, had been living in Delhi since his school days. He had been working at a public relations firm since 2023, following a two-year stint at a media company, as per report.

According to police, the man was an only child. His mother died of cancer some years ago, and his father passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concerns were raised when the PR firm contacted one of his relatives, saying he had not come to work since 25 April and was not answering calls. The relative then contacted the police on Friday.

When officers arrived at the flat, the cousin was already present. The door was opened and the man’s body was found inside. Police said there were no immediate signs of a struggle or foul play, though the body was already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

A post-mortem examination is expected to confirm the exact cause of death.