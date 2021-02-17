Teenagers held for murder of 10-year-old boy in Noida

Noida: Two boys aged 13 and 14 years were detained by the Noida police on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in October last year. Police said that the two suspects had allegedly assaulted the victim and then strangled him to death.

The deceased boy, son of a daily wage earner, had gone missing from his home under Sector 49 police jurisdiction on October 11, and subsequently, a kidnapping case had been registered. Later that week, the minor’s body was found from near a construction site in the area in a decomposed state.

Police officials said that this was a blind case initially.

“We had questioned the neighbours and friends multiple times but didn’t get any clues. A few days later, a man in the area left the locality and went to Banda where we tracked him. He was a person of interest but upon questioning it turned out that he wasn’t involved. But he mentioned that his son was the deceased boy’s friend. When the son was questioned, he said that he and a few other boys had seen the suspect boys misbehaving with the deceased on a couple of occasions,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy, one of the suspects and son of a local property dealer, was then interrogated who admitted to the crime and revealed about his accomplice as well.

Police said that he and the other boy had sodomised the deceased on an earlier occasion as well. “On October 11, they molested him again and when he resisted, they assaulted him. He then threatened to inform his family about it, after which the juveniles pushed him and he hit his head on a brick. They then used a rope lying nearby to strangle him. The autopsy had confirmed ligature marks around the neck. The body was dumped at a construction site from where it was later recovered,” the official said.

The officials also said that the suspects were helping the family put up posters as well but police have witnesses who allege that the duo used to bully the deceased.

The suspects were booked for murder, kidnapping and unnatural sex, police said, adding that they were produced before the juvenile justice board before being sent to the juvenile home.