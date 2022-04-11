Test blast takeaway: Demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers may be delayed
A test blast before actual demolition of the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida was successfully carried out at 2.30pm, officials said on Sunday.
Experts now estimate that they might need more time to prepare the building for demolition, which could take place after the May 22 deadline mandated by the Supreme Court. The exercise might require more than the estimated quantity of explosives because the building is structurally strong, they said.
On February 7, 2022, a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant directed that realtor Supertech Limited and demolition contractors Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions implement the Supreme Court’s August 31, 2021 order to demolish Apex and Cayene, two 32-storey buildings in Supertech Emerald Court society constructed in violation of building bylaws, without further hold-up. After much deliberation, authorities decided on May 22 as the date of demolition.
Officials from Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions had earlier said around 2,500-4,000kg of explosives may be required to demolish the twin towers.
“The trial was great and our initial estimate suggests that the building is strong. We may need to use more explosives than estimated earlier and will need enough time for preparation,” said Joseph Brinkmann, managing director of Jet Demolitions and the brain behind the demolition exercise.
Demolition experts will have to drill 8,810 holes in the two buildings, each of which will be about 2.2 metres long. Additionally, several supporting walls will be removed before the blast.
“The report from this trial will come in about 10-15 days, following which we will start the main preparation. Fixing the explosives in the building will take more than 15 days. It is a complex and risky procedure, and we can do the blast only when we are fully prepared,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice Engineering.
“The trial was successful and up to our expectations. There is a lot that depends on this trial and the entire report will be prepared soon,” said N Gopalakrishnan, director at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).
The report from the trial will be sent to Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), CBRI and Noida authority.
On Sunday, six columns, five in the basement and one on the thirteenth floor, were chosen for the blast, officials said, adding that more of the basement columns were chosen as they were already covered with geo-textile fabric and steel sheets that required less preparation.
“We used various combinations of pillars and the kind of covering we would need with geo-textile fabric and steel sheets to see which combination would work best,” said Mehta.
For the trial, 20 gram and 80 gram shock tubes were inserted into the holes that were drilled into the pillars.
One van transported the explosives and another transported the ignition system from a magazine in Palwal around 6.30am on Sunday. The explosives reached the site around 8am. The team started charging the columns and fixed explosives till around 1.30pm. They sounded a siren around 2.15pm and evacuated the building.
The blast took place at 2.30pm with just five people on the premises, the man who set off the detonator, a police officer and three officials from Jet Demolitions, including Brinkmann and the security head Marthinus Botha.
The noise, dust and vibration levels were monitored during the test blast. While the noise and dust pollution was monitored by Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras team checked vibration levels by placing sensors at six locations, four around the GAIL pipeline, one in ATS Village and one in Emerald Court.
“We have taken the readings from the sensors and the report will come in a week. However, the readings seem normal and within limits,” said A Bhoominathan from IIT Madras.
During the exercise, residents of neighbouring societies were asked to stay indoors while traffic on the main road in front of the building was diverted for an hour. Several residents came out of their homes right after the blast.
“This test has allayed a lot of our fears. We are only a bit concerned about the green area in our society. However, we have been assured that it will also covered during the actual blast,” said UBS Teotia, president, Emerald Court Apartment Owners’ Association. “The sound was also not very high in intensity, and we have been told that it will be similar on the actual day too.”
-
Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours
A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours. Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.
-
Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured
A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday. The deceased was identified as a machine supervisor at the construction site, 27, Honey Kumar. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.
-
JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen
At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media. Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.
-
New Delhi govt jobs portal set for launch in mid-July
The Delhi government is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to connect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the matter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government's ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The employment department and Delhi government's Skill and Entrepreneurship University are the primary agencies helming the project.
-
Private schools in UP given a free hand to hike fees, alleges Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly giving a free hand to the private schools in the state to hike fees, and added that within 10 days of coming to power in Punjab, Sisodia's party has prohibited such a move. The BJP, however, rejected Sisodia's allegations, and said that Delhi cannot be compared with Uttar Pradesh.
