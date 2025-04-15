Thousands gather across Noida to pay tribute on Ambedkar Jayanti

Thousands of people thronged the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida’s Sector 95 on Monday to mark the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, transforming the memorial into a vibrant centre of homage and hope. The atmosphere was charged with chants, drumbeats, and blue flags as people including local residents, political figures, social activists, students, and families, all came together to honour Ambedkar’s legacy. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The celebrations, marked by floral tributes and slogans hailing Ambedkar’s vision, witnessed significant participation from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders and supporters. Adding a political fervour to the commemorations, BSP leader Shyam Prasad Khairwar projected the return of the party to power in 2027, asserting that “social justice will find its voice again.”

He praised party supremo Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand, calling them symbols of continuity and hope for Dalit empowerment. Khairwar lashed out at both the Samajwadi Party and BJP for “exploiting Dalits for political gains,” and voiced support for Muslims over the controversial Waqf Bill amendment.

“This bill does not serve their interests,” he said, while also criticising Samajwadi MP Ram Ji Suman for failing to represent Dalit concerns in Parliament.

As visitors walked past the grand elephant statues and Ambedkar’s towering monument, the day evolved into more than a ceremonial tribute. It became a collective expression of identity, historical remembrance, and political assertion.

Meanwhile, in a more official setting, the district administration marked the occasion with solemnity and reflection. At the Collectorate auditorium in Greater Noida, DM Manish Kumar Verma led officials in paying floral tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution. In his address, the DM stressed that Ambedkar’s mission was not limited to lawmaking but was aimed at reshaping societal thinking.

“Dr Ambedkar inspires us to build a society that rises above divisions and embraces equality as a way of life,” he said. Similar sentiments were echoed at the Vikas Bhawan gathering, where chief development officer Vidyanath Shukla described democracy as “a way of living,” quoting Ambedkar’s vision.

“Through Dr Ambedkar’s life, we learn the importance of courage, intellect, and perseverance in the fight against inequality. His ideals must guide our approach to development and policy-making”, said ADM (land acquisition), Bachchu Singh.

Across the district, government offices marked Ambedkar Jayanti with parallel events, featuring floral tributes, commemorative gatherings, and speeches reflecting on Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to Indian democracy. Officials and staff participated in programmes that emphasised the relevance of his ideals in public administration and governance, underlining a broader effort to translate symbolic respect into institutional practice.

In light of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at various venues across Noida, including Dalit Prerna Sthal, significant traffic diversions were implemented to manage visitors’ flow and ensure smooth operations.

Areas around Pari Chowk, Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 18, and Rajnigandha Chowk saw diversions to manage large crowds. Law enforcement ensured smooth traffic flow and public safety during the event, directing vehicles to alternative routes to prevent congestion.

“Our focus was to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety. With timely diversions and ground deployment, we were able to manage the day without any major disruptions,” said DCP traffic Lakhan Singh Yadav.

In Jewar, local MLA Dhirendra Singh paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at his statue in Shyam Nagar village under the Nyay Panchayat Sham Sham Nagar, on Monday.

Calling Ambedkar the “architect of modern India,” Singh said, “The upliftment of the marginalised is no longer just a slogan, it is becoming a reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Baba Saheb was a confluence of knowledge and action and continues to be a figure of reverence for all Indians.”

Later, the MLA also inaugurated a series of tableaux commemorating Ambedkar Jayanti in Ambedkar Nagar locality of Rabupura town, highlighting the widespread public participation in rural parts of Gautam Budh Nagar.