3 held for robbing truck with mobile phone accessories in Greater Noida

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a truck loaded with mobile phone accessories on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on Thursday. The suspects were identified as Mohit Singh, 25, Irshad Khan, 26 and Vishal, 24, all residents of Khurja in Bulandshahr.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that a truck was going from Ecotech 1 in Greater Noida to Rampur district. “The truck driver, Narendra Kumar, 30, was assigned to deliver the goods to the company’s warehouse. The three suspects in a mini truck overtook the driver and forced him to stop on the way. They held the driver at gunpoint and unloaded the mobile phone accessories and shifted the goods into their vehicle. The suspects also damaged the driver’s mobile phone to ensure he does not call the police, and then they fled,” he said.

Pandey said the truck driver managed to call the police with the help of a passerby and a case was registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC on Thursday.

“We scanned the CCTV footage and identified the suspects’ vehicle. On Saturday, we received information about their movement in Kasna area in the same mini truck. A police team reached the spot and arrested the suspects,” he said.

The police have recovered a countrymade gun, four live cartridges, two knives and nine cartons of stolen mobile phone accessories worth ₹5 lakh from their possession. The suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody, the police said.