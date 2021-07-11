Three arrested for running prostitution racket from Greater Noida guest house

Greater Noida: Three persons were arrested on Saturday night during a police raid on a guest house located in Sector Beta 2 in Greater Noida for allegedly being involved in a prostitution racket. The police said they recovered a diary and some contraband items from their possession. The guest house manager is also under scanner, said police.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the police received information about a prostitution racket allegedly being operated from the guest house. “Two men and one woman were arrested from the spot,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Deepanshu, 28, who is the alleged mastermind and a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr; and a client Ankit, 30, a resident of Dadha village in Kasna. The identity of the woman who was arrested has been withheld.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Beta 2 police station, said four mobile phones, two DVRs, and ₹6,900 were recovered. “Deepanshu had contacted the guesthouse manager and they operated the prostitution racket in connivance with each other. On Saturday, they had called a woman, and the client, Ankit, at the guest house when the police team raided the spot,” he said.

The suspects had allegedly been operating from the guesthouse for the last three months. A case was registered against them under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police said the guest house manager is absconding. “The arrested suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for the manager,” the SHO said.