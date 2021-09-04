Three burglars arrested with stolen valuables in Noida

Police on Friday said they arrested three persons with stolen valuables in Noida.

Police identified them by single names as Noida Sector 5 Harola village residents Rajendra (24) and Shadab (23), and 22-year-old Sector 15 resident Rashid.

They were arrested in connection with a complaint filed by Noida Sector 19 resident Sumot Kamra on September 1. He alleged that at 4am, three suspects had entered his home when the family was asleep.

“We heard some noise and woke up. When they noticed that we had woken up, three burglars fled with two laptop bags,” he said.

A case was registered under section 380 (burglary) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sector 20 police station house officer (SHO) Munish Chauhan said they got a tip that the suspects would be near Sector 3. “A team reached the spot and apprehended them. We recovered two laptops, one iron press and one knife from them.”

The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, said police.