IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Three burglars wanted in over 50 cases arrested in Noida
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three burglars wanted in over 50 cases arrested in Noida

Noida: Police on Friday night arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in over 50 cases of burglaries across the national capital region (NCR)
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Noida: Police on Friday night arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in over 50 cases of burglaries across the national capital region (NCR). Police said that some stolen goods, two countrymade guns and an SUV, among others, have been recovered from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Sanjay Pahadia, 35, from Agra; Javed, 40, from Nangloi in New Delhi and Suresh, 32, from Sangam Vihar in New Delhi. According to police, the gang, which was active since 2013, had recently committed burglaries in three houses at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 25, and also in some houses in Sector 30.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that the Sector 20 police had identified the suspects’ SUV -- a Mahindra XUV 500 -- which had entered the Jalvayu Vihar society a few days ago. “On Friday night, a police team was conducting check in Sector 6. The police received information about movement of burglars in the SUV. The team stopped the SUV for checking and recovered some silver and gold jewellery, a branded watch worth about 1.5 lakh, two countrymade guns, four live cartridges, and one knife, among other things,” he said.

The police have also recovered one fake registration number plate, a toolkit to break locks, eight mobile phones and two wi-fi dongles from the three suspects.

As many as 52 cases of burglaries are registered against the suspects, police said, adding that 45 cases are lodged in Delhi while seven in Noida.

Explaining the gang’s modus operandi, police said that the suspects, Pahadia and Suresh, used to visit different societies on pretext of representatives of a water purifier company. “They used to knock the doors at different houses and enquire if they needed water purifier. This way they conducted recce of these houses. If they did not get any response from inside, they believed there was no one in the house,” the DCP said.

Pahadia then used to call Javed inside the society with the SUV. Pahadia and Javed used to break the locks and conduct the burglaries while Suresh used to stand guard outside the house, police said.

The DCP said the suspects used dongle’s wi-fi to connect each other instead of mobile phone to evade surveillance. They used to sell the stolen valuables to people at cheap rates in Delhi-NCR, and sometimes they also sold the jewellery to some jewellers, he said.

Police said that Pahadia, a class 10 drop-out, is known as ‘super thief’ in his circle and speaks English fluently. “Pahadia had also bought a flat worth 60 lakh in a housing society in Greater Noida West using the stolen money. The police will charge the suspects under Gangster Act and also seize their properties,” the DCP said.

The three suspects were produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three burglars wanted in over 50 cases arrested in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Noida: Police on Friday night arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in over 50 cases of burglaries across the national capital region (NCR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Forum orders bank to refund fraudulently made transaction

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district consumer court levied a penalty on a private bank for using money in a customer’s savings bank account to pay for a fraudulent credit card transaction
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

New 400 kV power station to start its operations by March-end

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
NOIDA: Nearly 40,000 power consumers residing in at least 10 sectors of the city will have an uninterrupted electricity supply by the end of March this year as the new 400 kV power station in Sector 123 is set to start functioning, officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tikait lashes out at Delhi Police for sending notices

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday sent out notices to several people who allegedly participated in the tractor rally on Republic Day, inviting the ire of several farmer leaders at the UP Gate protest site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: 100 people arrested for drinking at public places

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police Friday night arrested over 100 people for drinking at public places
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Two detained in Gwalior in elderly couple’s murder case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Noida/Bhopal: Two suspects were detained on Saturday in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the murder of an elderly couple on Friday morning in Greater Noida, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four held for snatching mobile phones in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Noida: Noida Police on Thursday arrested four alleged mobile phone snatchers and recovered 29 phones from them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Security guard arrested for killing colleague over salary dispute in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Ecotech III police on Thursday arrested a security guard for allegedly killing his colleague at an under construction building on Wednesday night after an argument over salary
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stations where the metro trains won’t stop during peak hours are Sector 50, Sector 101, Sector 81, Sector 83, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147 and Sector 148 .(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
Stations where the metro trains won’t stop during peak hours are Sector 50, Sector 101, Sector 81, Sector 83, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147 and Sector 148 .(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
noida news

Aqua Line metro trains to skip 10 stations from Monday

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Of the 21 stations on the Line, trains during peak hours will skip a total of 10 stations which usually have lower ridership. This, officials said, will reduce travel time between Noida and Greater Noida by nine minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Sector 18 prostitution ring: Cops asks district admin to seal spa

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Noida: The Noida police have written to the district administration to seal a spa in Sector 18 from where a prostitution ring was allegedly running
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2: Noida aims to inoculate 18,500 persons in five sessions

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:09 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar district health department has registered 18,500 people for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin on February 5 over five sessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida sees rise in night temperature, mercury to drop by Saturday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Noida: The city on Thursday witnessed a rise of three degrees Celsius in minimum temperature, while parts of it saw light drizzle thereby dropping the day temperature
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Traffic police set up road safety cell to prevent accidents

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday set up a road safety cell for better management of traffic-related issues and preventing accidents
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Medical device park project to be launched soon in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:06 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Thursday said the state government will soon announce the medical device park project aimed at creating jobs and bringing in investment
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar district consumer commission directs builder to refund money for wrong info

By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:05 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a Noida-based developer to refund the deposited amount of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP