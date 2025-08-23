Three dead, three sustain injuries after car rear-ends truck on EPE in Gr Noida

Three men died while three sustained severe injuries after their car allegedly crashed into a truck from behind on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) under the jurisdiction of the Dadri police station in Greater Noida late Thursday night, police said. Three men died after a car packed with six friends crashed into a truck from behind on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station in Greater Noida late Thursday night, on Friday. (HT/PHOTO)

Police said the deceased have been identified as Lokesh Saraswat, who owned the car and Gautam Kumar, both residents of Faridabad in Haryana, and Gaurav (single name), a resident of Kosi Kalan in Mathura, all in their mid-20s. While injured Lalit Kumar, a resident of Palwal, is critical, Harvinder Singh and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Faridabad, in their early 30s, sustained hand and leg fractures.

The friends went to Haridwar in Uttarakhand and were returning to their hometowns when the accident took place, said police, adding that two people, including Lokesh, who was driving the car, were in the front seats, while four others were seated in the back.

“On Thursday around 10.30pm, a WagonR rammed into a truck from behind on the EPE near Akbarpur toll plaza in the Dadri locality. The impact was so intense that the car was mangled behind the truck and its engine was pushed inside the cabin,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, on condition of anonymity.

The officer further added, “It is yet to be ascertained whether the truck was moving at a slow speed or if the driver had parked it on the side. The accident took place on the right side of the expressway and the driver fled the spot leaving the empty truck behind.”

Soon after the accident, nearby police outposts were informed by locals and a rescue team rushed to the spot. “After rescuing all six people from the damaged vehicle, we rushed them to a nearby hospital where three of them were declared brought dead, while three were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Greater Noida,” police added.

Lokesh’s brother, Anil Saraswat, told HT, “My brother and his friends left home on Wednesday evening for a two-day trip. On Thursday around 9.30pm, I had a short conversation with them and was informed that they would reach home in half an hour. Around 11pm, after calling them continuously to check their whereabouts, my call was answered by a police officer, and I was informed that my brother and his two friends had died in an accident on the EPE. My brother is survived by a six-month-old child and his wife, whom he married around two years ago”

“We have not received any complaint from the family members. After a complaint is filed, a case will be registered and efforts are underway to nab the suspect driver,” said Dadri Station House Officer, Arvind Kumar.