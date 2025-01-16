Menu Explore
Three held after gang of six opens fire at house in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Jan 16, 2025 07:56 AM IST

While one suspect was arrested early Wednesday, two more were arrested by evening and a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a pistol and a sharp edge weapon recovered from them

A group of six people allegedly opened fire at the house of a 28-year-old man in Greater Noida, Ecotech 3 area, on Tuesday around 2am allegedly following a phone argument that took place between them and the house owner, said police.

Around 2am on Tuesday, Yash Nagar, along with acquaintances identified as Prince Besla, Happy, Sanju Nagar, and two unidentified suspects, aged between 25 and 30 years, reached Nagar’s home and fired five to six rounds while abusing Nagar. (Representative image)
Around 2am on Tuesday, Yash Nagar, along with acquaintances identified as Prince Besla, Happy, Sanju Nagar, and two unidentified suspects, aged between 25 and 30 years, reached Nagar’s home and fired five to six rounds while abusing Nagar. (Representative image)

While one suspect was arrested early Wednesday, two more were arrested by evening and a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a pistol and a sharp edge weapon recovered from them. 

A 1.8-minute video of the incident was also widely shared on social media and in it, a group of people was seen approaching a house in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno. They alighted the vehicle carrying rods and revolvers. Later, they reached the other side of house and fired multiple round, said police.

“On a complaint by victim Kapil Nagar, 28, a resident of Sadullapur in Ecotech 3, Greater Noida, we have registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against six people, including two unidentified persons, at the Ecotech 3 police station on Tuesday,” said Hirdesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

During the investigation, it was revealed that on Monday night, Nagar had a WhatsApp call conversation with his acquaintance Yash Nagar after he came to know that Yash Nagar had used expletives for his father while talking to their common friend, said police.

“The WhatsApp call soon escalated to an argument. Later, around 2am on Tuesday, Yash Nagar, along with acquaintances identified as Prince Besla, Happy, Sanju Nagar, and two unidentified suspects, aged between 25 and 30 years, reached Nagar’s home and fired five to six rounds while abusing Nagar,” said BS Veer Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“We have recovered the CCTV camera footage and other evidence against the suspects. Suspect Sanju, 26, was nabbed Wednesday morning. On Wednesday night, we arrested Yash Nagar, 24, and Prince Besla, 25,” said Kumar.

Follow Us On