Three injured as Delhi gangs exchange fire in Ghaziabad; four arrested

The Ghaziabad police arrested four suspects belonging to two rival gangs, allegedly operated by gangsters who go by the aliases, Tony and Pinky, after at least two dozen men allegedly resorted to a heavy exchange of gunfire late Monday night in Bengali Colony area of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, injuring at least three people. The three who sustained gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital in Delhi for treatment. Police have formed teams to nab the absconding suspects. (AFP/representational image)

The Ghaziabad police registered a suo motu FIR against 23 different persons, including gangster Tony and woman gangster Pinky. The FIR also mentions 24 unidentified persons and has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 336 (acts endangering life and personal safety of others) and provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

According to police, a team rushed to the spot on being alerted and recovered 23 empty cartridges from the scene. Three persons sustained gunshot injuries in the indiscriminate firing, they said.

The police identified those injured as Mohammad Saif from Tony gang while Mohammad Azam and Mohammad Musharraf belong to the Pinky gang.

The two sides used .315 and .32 calibre weapons and also resorted to stone pelting which had the local scampered inside their houses in an effort to save themselves.

The sources said the members of the two gangs were armed with sticks, rods and countrymade weapons and clashed with each other between 12.30am and 1am on Tuesday.

“The two gangs are from New Seema Puri in Delhi and allegedly deal in drugs. Their members somehow entered nearby Ghaziabad and resorted to heavy exchange of fire following an altercation. The scene of the shooting in Ghaziabad is separated from Delhi by a narrow lane. Our teams rushed to the spot and arrested four persons,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

The police identified the four suspects as Mohammad Rafiq, Mohammad Kaif, Rohit Kumar and Bijendra Kumar and two rifles, a knife and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

“The three who sustained gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital in Delhi for treatment. We have formed teams to nab the absconding suspects. While one gang is headed by gangster Tony, the second gang was led by Pinky, whose husband Azad Kumar is presently in jail. As per information, she is now heading her husband’s gang,” the ACP said.

Police said members of the Tony gang allegedly beat up members of Pinky gang on Sunday and later the Tony gang members were thrashed by members of Pinky gang. Finally, the clashes ended in the firing in Shalimar Garden.

