Three killed after their bike hits divider on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

NoidaThree men died after the bike they were riding on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) corridor hit a divider and rammed into a pole in Noida, Sector 62, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Investigation revealed that they were riding at a high speed in a DME safe corridor, where two-wheelers are not allowed. (HT Photos)

Police said the deceased has been identified as Jeewan Meena, 24, a resident of Arjan Garh, Sumit Singh, 25, a resident of Dwarka, and Aditya Raj, 23, a resident of Chatrpur in Delhi. The bike belongs to Sumit, and it was revealed that around two days back, they left home, telling their family members that they were going to bring sacred Ganga water from Haridwar.

“Around 3pm on Tuesday, when they were heading towards the Delhi side from Meerut in DME, Jeevan, suspected to be riding the bike, lost control, hit the divider and rammed into a pole near Sector 62 in Noida. Locals spotted the incident and alerted the emergency helpline number 112,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Noida, Swatantra Singh.

“Meena succumbed on the spot due to severe injuries. The other two were rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance,” said ACP Singh. Meanwhile, police confirmed late on Sunday night that the two injured also succumbed to their injuries around 10pm.

“The collision was so intense that their bike was completely damaged and a part of the railing also broke down. It was suspected that they were not wearing helmets, as no helmet was found on the spot when police reached there,” said Sector 58 station house officer (SHO), Amit Kumar.

“Prima facie the involvement of another vehicle is not ascertained yet. Investigation is underway to find the exact cause behind the accident,” said ACP Singh when asked whether any other vehicle hit their bike.

Investigation revealed that they were riding at a high speed in a DME safe corridor, where two-wheelers are not allowed. Police are checking how they were allowed to enter the corridor from the Meerut side, said police.