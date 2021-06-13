Three killed, two injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: Three persons died while two others were injured when a car hit a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on June 13. The injured were identified as 22-year-old Sonu, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi who was driving the car, and his uncle Santosh Kumar, 40. The deceased were identified as Sonu’s parents – Pratap Singh, 55 and Usha Devi, 50 – and a relative Satyapal Singh, 30.

Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer of Beta 2 police station, said that the truck had broken down on the Agra-Greater Noida side of the expressway, around two kilometre from Zero Point in Greater Noida.

“The truck driver had de-boarded the vehicle around 4:50am and was trying to fix it. Around the same time, the car, coming from Auraiya to Delhi via Greater Noida, hit the stationary truck,” he said.

The accident was so severe that the car’s front portion was completely damaged and its occupants were trapped. Some passersby informed the police after which, a team from the Beta 2 police station was rushed, police said.

The five victims were rushed to a private hospital where three of them were declared brought dead.

According to Sonu, he used to drive the Swift Dzire as a cab in the National Capital Region. “I went with my family to my home town, Auraiya, last week. On Sunday, we were returning to Delhi when the incident took place,” he said.

The SHO said it appears Sonu allegedly fell asleep while driving and lost balance of the vehicle.

“The three bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and medical reports are awaited. Two other injured are recovering in the hospital,” SHO said.

The victim’s family had not filed a police complaint till the evening. The SHO, however, said a case would be registered against the truck driver once a complaint is filed. He said the truck driver is absconding. Both the vehicles have been removed from the spot by the police.