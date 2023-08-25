Three men die of electrocution at a construction site in Ghaziabad

Three workers deployed at an under-construction site were electrocuted to death on Friday after an iron cable they were using to hang their paint trolley met a live wire, police said. Police said that once they receive an official complaint, they will concentrate their investigation on the source of the live electricity that caused the electrocution. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said that the incident took place at an under-construction group housing project in Siddharth Vihar where the workers were deployed on the top floor which is about 23-24 storeys.

Nimish Patil, ACP (city1), said, “During the initial investigation, it was revealed that while pulling up a paint trolley suspended by an iron cable, the victims inadvertently connected with another live electricity cable running through different floors. Despite the disconnection of power for ongoing work, this contact led to electrocution on the top floor.”

The deceased workers were identified as Izral SK (33), Gokul (48), and Shubhankar (25), hailing from Murshidabad, West Bengal, police said.

ACP Patil added, “After the incident, the other workers and staff rushed the three men to a nearby hospital in Vijay Nagar, however, they were declared bought dead. We’ve notified the families of the deceased. Upon their arrival, appropriate legal measures will be taken if they file complaints. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.”

Police said that once they receive an official complaint, they will concentrate their investigation on the source of the live electricity that caused the electrocution and whether the workers were provided with necessary safety equipment during their assignment on the site.

