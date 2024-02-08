Three-year-old raped and left injured in the fields near Rabupura in Greater Noida

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by unidentified suspect(s) and left injured in the fields near her home in Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality on Thursday evening, senior police officers said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspect(s). The child is out of danger and her health is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors, said police. (AFP/representational image)

Praveen Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida), said, “On Thursday around 6pm, a local villager from Rabupura heard a girl crying in the agricultural fields of Flowers Garden.He quickly reached the spot and was shocked to find the child there, lying injured and bleeding.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The villager alerted the child's family as well as the police,” said Singh, adding that a team from Rabupura police station reached the spot and admitted the girl to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

“Her medical examination was conducted and prima facie, she has sustained internal injuries to her private parts. The child is out of danger and her health is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors,” said the ACP.

He further said, “On a complaint from the girl’s family, a rape case has been registered against unidentified suspect(s) at Rabupura police station on Thursday night and multiple teams have been formed to nab the suspect(s).”

Station house officer, Rabupura, Raghvendra Singh said, “It is suspected that around 4pm, when girl was playing outside her home, the suspect approached her and took her away and sexually assaulted her. Statements of her family members are being recorded. Further investigations are underway in the case.”