To curb air pollution, UPPCB asks Kaushambi high-rises to comply with DG-set norms

Ghaziabad: The regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has written to 22 high-rises in Kaushambi to increase height of the chimneys of the diesel generator (DG) sets and also to convert the electricity generating units from diesel-based fuel to CNG fuel in order to curb pollution in the township.

The Kaushambi township has an estimated population of about 20,000 and it is adjacent to a high pollution area surrounded by Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area, ISBT Kaushambi, and ISBT Anand Vihar.

“We have written to all the 22 high-rises to convert their diesel-based generators to cleaner CNG fuel and also to raise the height of the chimneys which should be over the rooftop. These issues cause noise and air pollution. The high-rises have been asked to prepare a work plan and send it to us within 15 days,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

“The chimney height should be 2-3 metres above the rooftop from the nearest building. The DG set should be sound-proof and should not be generating noise. The Central Pollution Control Board is also trying to come up with guidelines for retro-fitting options for DG sets. If the guidelines come in the meantime, the residents will have option for retrofitting as well,” he said.

The communications also apprised the high-rises that operation of the DG sets is not allowed during the Graded Response Action Plan, except for essential services. “Many high-rises also use DG sets for non-essential services which is not proper. In view of the requirement of residents during the GRAP period and also during the pandemic when many people work from home, it would be proper to convert the diesel-based gensets to CNG fuel,” Sharma added.

The communications served to high-rises also mention a petition which is in the Supreme Court. Kaushambi Apartment RWA (Karwa), the apex body of Kaushambi high-rises, is contesting the petition against several agencies for providing residents with a clean environment.

Karwa moved the National Green Tribunal in 2015 with the petition and later moved the Supreme Court in September 2020 against the polluted surroundings near Kushambi.

“Our 22 high-rises will be responding to the communications sent by the UPPCB and all are in support to curb air pollution in and around Kaushambi. However, converting the DG sets to CNG and raising the height of the chimneys requires a huge investment of about ₹40-45 lakh and the RWAs have no such funds available with them. In such a case, we asks the government to provide us 90% subsidy,” said VK Mittal, president of Karwa.

He further said that when the township was constructed in 1980s by the Ghaziabad Development Authority, the DG sets (250 KVA each) were also handed over to RWAs.

“The height of the chimneys goes to a maximum of about five metres (up to two storeys) while most of the buildings are up to 13 storeys. Since the norms have changed over years, it will be a tough task to raise the height of chimneys. We have an average consumption of about 150-200 litres of diesel per day due to power cuts,” Mittal said.