Traders at Atta market want pink toilet in Sector 18
Noida: The traders’ body of the Atta market in Sector 18 has asked the Noida authority to build a ‘pink’ toilet in the area for the ease of female customers and shop owners.
“We have a large number of women shoppers coming in everyday. Having access to a clean, hygienic washroom is one of the most basic requirements for them,” said Dr CB Jha, president of the Atta Market Traders Welfare Association.
The requirement is also for a number of female shop owners in the area, he said. “The amenity is missing in Atta as well as in Sector 18. The Noida authority should soon take some action,” said Jha.
The association has written a letter to the authority for the same.
SC Mishra, senior project engineer (public health) of Noida authority, has forwarded the request to top officials of the authority. “They (traders) have been requesting for this for a while and it will greatly benefit women in the area,” wrote Mishra in his letter, a copy of which is with HT.
In the letter, the senior project engineer has also said that a tentative space to build the toilet has also been identified.
Despite repeated attempts, Mishra could not be reached for a comment on Thursday.
Noida had got its first pink toilet at Sector 50 in August 2019. At present, the city has six such toilets.
