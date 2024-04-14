Traffic diversions in Noida for Ambedkar Jayanti on Sunday

Noida: The Noida traffic police has announced diversions and parking arrangements for Sunday at Sector 95- located Dalit Prerna Sthal on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The traffic police has urged the public to follow road rules and diversions in order to avoid any hassles while commuting to their destinations. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

As a large crowd is expected to converge at the Dalit Prerna Sthal on Saturday, “the traffic diversions will stay in place around the venue on Sunday”, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Yadav earlier in the day on Saturday.

For vehicles coming from Greater Noida towards Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, there will be a diversion from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37, if there is congestion near the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

“This traffic from Sector 37 can go towards Atta Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 roundabout and further towards its destination. In case the congestion is seen near Gate number 4 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal, traffic would be diverted from Film City flyover towards Sector 18 and further sent towards Rajnigandha Chowk and Sector 15 roundabout or the elevated corridor near Sector 18 to move towards its destination,” states the advisory.

For those moving from Noida towards Greater Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, there will be a traffic diversion from the flyover near sector 14A in case there is congestion near DND or Film City flyover.

“This diverted traffic can further move towards Sector 15 roundabout and Rajnigandha Chowk, Atta Chowk and then onwards to Sector 37 towards its destination,” says the advisory.

As for parking arrangements for those coming for the programme at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, all the buses can be parked near the DND toll plaza.

All light vehicles, coming from Pari Chowk or Sector 37 or Greater Noida West, can be parked near Gate number 1 of the venue.

Also, the light vehicles coming from Delhi for the programme can be parked at the multi-level parking near Film City. The light vehicles from Kalindi Kunj route can be parked in the underground parking of the venue, the police said.

“The traffic police has urged the public to follow road rules and diversions in order to avoid any hassles while commuting to their destinations,” the DCP added.