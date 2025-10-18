Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Traffic Police issues diversion for Sector 18 and Atta Market

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Noida
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Traffic police have placed barricades near GIP Mall restricting the movement of autos and e-rickshaws (Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)
    Traffic police have placed barricades near GIP Mall restricting the movement of autos and e-rickshaws (Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)

    According to the advisory, vehicles will be diverted through the Film City underpass, DLF Mall, Atta Peer, and Sectors 16 and 15

    Noida traffic police have announced diversions and restrictions around Sector 18 and Atta Market to manage congestion during Diwali, officials said on Friday. Barriers have been placed to restrict the movement of autos and e-rickshaws in the area, which sees heavy footfall during Dhanteras and Diwali shopping.

    Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Ranjan Singh said the measures were necessary to ease pressure on busy market roads. “We have stopped e-rickshaws and autos from Atta Market to Atta Peer. If congestion increases, all vehicles will be diverted from this stretch,” Singh said.

    According to the advisory, vehicles will be diverted through the Film City underpass, DLF Mall, Atta Peer, and Sectors 16 and 15. “Traffic coming from Atta Peer to Atta Market will be diverted left towards Rai Residency Chowk, Cambridge School, and under the Elevated Road,” the police said.

    Traders, however, expressed concern that the restrictions could hurt business. “There are around 700 shops in Atta Market, along with many roadside vendors encroaching on the roads. Instead of stopping autos and e-rickshaws, police should remove encroachments. Blocking vehicles will reduce customer footfall,” said CB Jha, president of the Atta Market Association.

    “Congestion around Sectors 18 and 27 worsens every Diwali. If people use designated parking areas and follow guidelines, it can be avoided,” said Anand Gupta, a local resident.

    Police have urged visitors to use the metro and other public transport to reach the market.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Traffic Police Issues Diversion For Sector 18 And Atta Market
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes