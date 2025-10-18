Traffic Police issues diversion for Sector 18 and Atta Market

Noida traffic police have announced diversions and restrictions around Sector 18 and Atta Market to manage congestion during Diwali, officials said on Friday. Barriers have been placed to restrict the movement of autos and e-rickshaws in the area, which sees heavy footfall during Dhanteras and Diwali shopping.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Ranjan Singh said the measures were necessary to ease pressure on busy market roads. “We have stopped e-rickshaws and autos from Atta Market to Atta Peer. If congestion increases, all vehicles will be diverted from this stretch,” Singh said.

According to the advisory, vehicles will be diverted through the Film City underpass, DLF Mall, Atta Peer, and Sectors 16 and 15. “Traffic coming from Atta Peer to Atta Market will be diverted left towards Rai Residency Chowk, Cambridge School, and under the Elevated Road,” the police said.

Traders, however, expressed concern that the restrictions could hurt business. “There are around 700 shops in Atta Market, along with many roadside vendors encroaching on the roads. Instead of stopping autos and e-rickshaws, police should remove encroachments. Blocking vehicles will reduce customer footfall,” said CB Jha, president of the Atta Market Association.

“Congestion around Sectors 18 and 27 worsens every Diwali. If people use designated parking areas and follow guidelines, it can be avoided,” said Anand Gupta, a local resident.

Police have urged visitors to use the metro and other public transport to reach the market.