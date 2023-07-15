Noida: 12-year-old dies after falling from 18th floor home

A 12-year-old boy fell to his death from his home on the 18th floor of a high-rise in Greater Noida West on Thursday evening. According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm at Tower 9 of Ace Divine society, when the child, Manish Giri, was alone at home. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm at Tower 9 of Ace Divine society, when the child, Manish Giri, was alone at home. He was playing on the balcony while his mother had gone down for a stroll in the society compound, police said.

“We received information about the incident from the private hospital where the child was taken by his parents on Thursday evening. A team from Bisrakh police station reached the spot and carried out legal proceedings. During the investigation, it was found that the child lived with his family and studied in class 7 at a private school,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

“Giri was looking down and calling out to his mother who was taking a walk around the society compound when he lost his balance and fell over the balcony railing. Giri’s father was at work. Seeing her son fall, Giri’s mother rushed towards the tower. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment,” said the officer.

The father hails from Madhya Pradesh and works at an IT firm in Noida, Kumar said, adding that no complaint was received from the family in the matter as yet.

