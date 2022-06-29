Tunnelling work on RRTS corridor begins; to link underground stretch between Delhi and Ghaziabad
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which has taken up the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, started tunnelling work to link the 5.5-km-long underground stretch between Delhi and Ghaziabad.
NCRTC officials said that the underground section will have one station at Anand Vihar, which will facilitate multi-modal integration among six modes of transport.
The tunnelling work for the 5.5-km stretch from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Anand Vihar is already underway, while NCRTC has also started work to link Anand Vihar and Vaishali in Ghaziabad. Officials said that the finished tunnels on both sides will be 6.5 metres in width and will facilitate the movement of RRTS trains, which have a high design speed of 180kmph.
“The work to link Anand Vihar and Vaishali has now been started. The entire stretch of 5.5-km will have two up and down lines for trains. The underground section will have safety features such as cross passages, side walkways for passengers and ventilation shafts. The stretch is designed in such a manner that it will have no impact on train speed,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.
Officials said the RRTS section was redesigned to have a better link with the Metro station at Anand Vihar. The RRTS station here is proposed at a ground level while the platform will be constructed at -1 level.
The location of the RRTS station at Anand Vihar is planned in a way to facilitate multi-modal integration among six different public transport systems already in place in the area.
These include ISBT at Anand Vihar, City bus stand, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation ISBT at Kaushambi, Anand Vihar railway station and two metro corridors — Pink Line and Blue Line.
“Work is also in progress at the other underground section of about seven kilometres in Meerut and tunnel boring machines have been deployed at the stretch. The underground sections are being developed in a manner to accommodate RRTS trains which have coaches measuring 3.2 metres in width,” Vats added.
Barring the two underground sections of the RRTS project, the remaining 69.5-km stretch is on pillars having elevated tracks.
The entire project is pegged at ₹30,274 crore and proposes high-speed train movement which is expected to facilitate about 800,000 passengers per day.
The 82-km RRTS project also has a 17-km priority stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad and it will be the country’s first RRTS stretch, which is proposed to open for passenger operations in March 2023.
The entire 82-km long RRTS corridor is proposed for commissioning in March, 2025.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
