TV journalist killed in road accident in Noida

Noida: A 34-year-old TV journalist was killed in a road accident in Noida’s Sector 62 on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday while he was on his way home in Ghaziabad, the police said.

The victim was identified as Ravi Sharma, an anchor with a news channel in Noida. According to police, a patrolling PCR van got the information about the accident around 1.40am after which a team was rushed to the spot.

“Sharma’s Honda City car crashed into the divider. He was pulled out of the wreckage and taken to a private hospital in Sector 62 where he was put on a ventilator but died during treatment,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

The police suspect speeding to be the reason behind the accident. Sharma’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy, they said.

A friend of the family, requesting anonymity, said that he had gone to Delhi to meet a few friends and was returning home when the accident took place. “His wife told us that he was recently given additional responsibilities at work. I think that he was under pressure due to the late working hours,” said the friend.

The police officials said that so far no complaint has been filed in the case. Sharma is survived by his wife and two sons with whom he lived in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhra, they said.