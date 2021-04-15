Two arrested for killing friend in Bisrakh

Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons over allegedly killing their friend in Bisrakh last month. The suspects were identified as Nazrul Khan, 30, a resident of Jaitpur in Delhi, and Suleman, 40, a resident of Amnabad in Bisrakh. According to the police, they had allegedly murdered their friend Firoz, 32, a resident of Roza Jalalpur, outside Suleman’s rented accommodation on March 3.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the three were consuming liquor outside Suleman’s rented house in Greater Noida west. “The two suspects, under the influence of alcohol, attacked Firoz with bricks and killed him. The suspects dumped the body at a deserted location and fled the spot,” he said.

The complaint in the matter was filed by sub-inspector Rajeev Kumar at the Bisrakh police station against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). Elamaran said there was no complainant and it was a “blind” case.

The police team launched an investigation and started scanning mobile phones networks active in the area at the time. “We noticed a mobile number which had dialled 112 two-three times that day and the day after. We contacted the person, who identified himself as a local contractor. He informed that a person, later identified as Suleman, had been absconding from his home since the body was found in the neighbourhood,” he said.

The police then arrested Suleman, who allegedly revealed that he and Nazrul killed Firoz, following which Nazrul was also arrested. “Nazrul revealed that he had talked to the victim’s wife on the phone a few times. The victim started blackmailing him and demanding liquor, or he would file a police complaint. On the day of the incident, they were drinking and had an argument over the same issue. The two suspects hit Firoz with bricks and killed him,” the senior police officer said.

The police recovered the victim’s mobile phone and Aadhar card allegedly from suspects’ possession. The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.