Two days on, police have no leads on missing Greater Noida jeweller

Two days after a jeweller left his home in Greater Noida’s Dedha village for Delhi, carrying ₹10 lakh cash and gold, and never returned, police said on Monday that they are yet to get any leads on his whereabouts. The victim’s mobile phone is currently switched off and its last location was at the spot where the car was recovered in Sector Omicron 3, said police. (AFP/representational image)

According to Shiv Kumar Verma, his nephew Mohit Verma (36) left home on Saturday morning and never returned.

“He was carrying ₹10 lakh cash along with some molten gold.He told us that he had to meet a customer in Delhi. Around 2pm, when I called him, his phone went unanswered and we did not hear from him after that. In panic, we started searching for him,” said Kumar, who also resides in Dedha village.

The family members informed the local police station about the disappearance that same evening.

“On Saturday night, we received information from Surajpur police that his car was found in sector Omicron 3. One of Mohit’s shoes was found inside the car while the other was outside the vehicle. We have lodged a missing person complaint with the police but our nephew is nowhere to be found. We fear that something untoward may have happened to him,” the uncle said, adding that Mohit lives with his wife and two children aged under 10 years.

According to Pushpraj, station house officer of Surajpur police station, CCTV cameras near Omicron 3 are being scanned for clues.

“On the basis of a complaint given by his relatives, a missing person case has been lodged and investigation has been launched in the case. The victim’s mobile phone is currently switched off and its last location was at the spot where the car was recovered. We have put the phone on tracing and will track the location as soon as it is switched on again. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area,” said the SHO.

Earlier on January 30, a 17-year-old boy went missing from his home in Bilaspur area of Greater Noida. It was later found that he was allegedly murdered by two of his friends and the body dumped in a canal.The two alleged perpetrators have been nabbed by the police.