Two dead, 1 hurt after falling in Noida sump well

Two men allegedly drowned, and their friend was injured after they entered a sump well, a pit to trap rainwater, to fetch a cricket ball in Sector 6 on Sunday morning. An e-rickshaw driver who tried to help the three men also fell into the 20-foot deep pit after losing consciousness due to “toxic fumes” coming from the sump well, police said.

The sump well is part of a sewage treatment plant (STP) of the Noida authority. The incident took place around 6.30am. Officials did not immediately say if the sump well had rainwater or sewage.

When asked about the alleged “toxic fumes” coming out of the sump well and the fact that the victims reportedly fell unconscious, Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, “We will look into the matter, and conduct a probe if required.”

An operator at the plant said that he warned the youngsters against entering the pit, but they did not pay heed to him. He also said that the sump well, which is surrounded by a grille, had about six feet water.

“Some men often gather at the nearby ground to play cricket in the morning. Around 6.30am today, their ball fell into the sump well. Three of them came here to fetch it. I asked them not to go near the pit but one of them didn’t listen. He lost consciousness after looking for the ball standing on the edge and fell inside. The two others who rushed to help him also fell inside. I shouted for help,” said Balram Singh, the operator.

According to police, an e-rickshaw driver who was passing by rushed to help the operator, but he also fell into the pit after losing consciousness. Soon, locals gathered at the spot and one of them informed police about the incident, police officials said.

“After getting information, we called the fire services department and sent a police team to the spot. Our personnel, along with the fire department’s team, wearing oxygen mask and other necessary equipment, pulled the four men out of the sump well,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

The victims were rushed to the district hospital in Sector 30 where two of them were declared brought dead, police said. The deceased were identified as Sandeep, 22, and Vishal Kumar Srivastava, 27, residents of Harola village. They worked at a local factory, police said. The injured, Rakesh and Mohammad Ansari, were referred to Delhi for treatment. The police said the bodies have been sent for autopsy.