Two dead, two injured in separate road accidents in Noida

Noida: Two men died and two others sustained severe injuries in separate road accidents in Noida’s Sector 68 and 70 respectively late Monday night, police said. In the second incident, two men sustained grievous injuries after their bike allegedly rammed into a tree in Sector 70 at night. (Representational image)

In the first, two bike-borne people were killed in a hit-and-run incident after an unidentified vehicle allegedly struck them around 2am in Sector 68, and fled the scene, officers said, adding that a case was registered in Phase 3 police station.

The deceased were identified as Vikas Kumar, 21, from Mathura, and Priyanshu Kumar, 20, from Kannauj, who resided in Sector 63, and worked at a canteen in Sector 68, they added.

“While heading to work place for night duty on a bike an unidentified vehicle hit them near Transport Nagar junction and fled the spot, leaving them bleeding. Passersby alerted police on 112. A team from Phase 3 police reached and they were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment,” said Phase 3 SHO Dhruv Bhuran Dubey.

“CCTV cameras near the spot are being scanned to identify the vehicle. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving of the BNS was registered at Phase 3 police station,” he added.

In the second incident, two men sustained grievous injuries after their bike allegedly rammed into a tree in Sector 70 at night.

Police identified the two as Lalit Mangal, 28, a local, and Kamal Kumar, 27, originally from Almora, Uttarakhand, both resided in Sector 70, Noida.

“Lalit lost control of the bike and rammed into a tree near Sector 70 high-rise. Local alerted police and then police took them to a hospital. Kamal’s condition is critical. He was referred to a Faridabad hospital,” said police, adding . no case registered as yet.