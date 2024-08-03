Two Kanwariyas killed after their bike hits another vehicle on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Two Kanwariyas, returning with Ganga water from Haridwar to Delhi on a motorcycle, were killed after their vehicle crashed into another on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway stretch, under the jurisdiction of Sector 58 police station on Friday afternoon. After police received information from locals, a team deployed near the spot reached the accident site and rushed the injured to the district hospital in Sector 39, where they succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the expressway to identify the cause behind the accident, but prima facie probe has found that their motorcycle hit a pick-up truck from behind.

“The deceased have been identified as Shubham Pandey, 20; and Rahul Dubey, 24, who hailed from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and resided in Dilshad Colony in Delhi,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 58.

“On Friday around 1pm, when they were heading towards Delhi via Delhi-Meerut Expressway, they crashed into another vehicle opposite Shipra Mall,” said Kumar.

After police received information from locals, a team deployed near the spot reached the accident site and rushed the injured to the district hospital in Sector 39, where they succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The SHO said, “Both riders sustained multiple injuries. Both men were related, and it is not clear yet who was riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident.”

“Locals informed police that their motorcycle hit a pick-up truck from behind at high speed. We are checking the CCTV camera footage to ascertain more details,” said Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

The ACP further said the post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted on Friday evening, and further investigation is underway. No case has been registered in the matter yet.