Two killed, one injured in clash over property in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two cousins were killed while their uncle was severely injured when two groups in a Badalpur village allegedly clashed over a property dispute on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Amit (40) and Salek (34), residents of Girdharpur village in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area. Their uncle, Prem Singh, is currently undergoing treatment.

According to locals, Amit’s family allegedly had a dispute with another group over a pathway adjacent to some fields in the village. The path had allegedly been blocked by the other group, to which the group Amit belonged to had objected a few days back.

“On Monday morning they were holding a panchayat with the village pradhan to resolve the issue. However, the two groups started arguing and the matter soon escalated,” said Pradeep Singh, a local from the village.

Eyewitnesses said the group Amit belonged to allegedly fired in the air and Salek allegedly slapped someone from the other group, after which things got out of hand.

“The other group started firing rounds in which Amit, Salek and Prem Singh sustained injuries in the chest. The shooters and their supporters then fled from the spot while the injured were taken to a hospital nearby,” alleged Singh.

Amit and Salek were declared brought dead while Prem is said to be stable.

According to police officers, the incident was reported around 11am, after which heavy police force was deployed in the village.

“It seems that the pradhan was related to the group Amit belonged to, and during the panchayat the accused party started objecting to the discussion. The land adjacent to the pathway in question belongs to relatives of the victim party. The suspects are on the run at the moment and teams have been formed to look for them,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police personnel recovered three vehicles from the spot, allegedly belonging to the suspects, which were left behind. The family of the deceased has not filed a complaint in the matter, said the police. “We will register a case as soon as they approach us,” said the DCP.

He also said that the two groups were booked on an earlier occasion as well for disrupting public disorder under relevant sections of the CrPC.

The situation in the village is now under control, said the police.

The DCP added that the weapons allegedly used in the incident appear to be licenced and action is being taken to suspend the licences. It is also being verified if any shots were fired by the victim’s side as well.

The bodies were handed over to families following autopsy.